Second-annual Haraden Family Foundation golf tournament

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happening Friday, many will be hitting the links and for a good cause. A special golf tournament is set to benefit local charities in the Capital Region.

The Haraden Family Foundation is hosting its second annual dinner and golf tournament to raise money for local Capital Region charities, this year’s recipient is Hannah’s Hope Fund. Last year, the foundation supported over 20 charities with over $100,00 to give back to the community.

It’ll be held at the Edison club in Rexford and feature’s a silent auction, prizes and contests. Those involved say it brings the community even closer.

“It’s just another reason why the Capital District is such a great place to live. It’s about community and people helping people,” Co-Director of Hannah’s Hope Fund, Matt Sames, said.”We’re a rare disease organization, the disease is Giant Axonal Neuropathy, which, no-one has really heard of. So, every dollar we can raise is critical.”

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and dinner and awards begin at 6 p.m.

