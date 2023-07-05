WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park has announced the return of its Pond Exploration Programs. The program begins on July 7 and will run every Friday through August 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Children will not only learn about the aquatic wildlife but use dip nets to search for aquatic wildlife including frogs, salamanders, and crayfish at Delegan Pond. Parking is available in Parking Lot #1 on Scout Road.

Registration is required as space is limited. For more information, contact the Wilton Preserve & Park office at (518)450-0321 or email info@wiltonpreserve.org.