HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River. The caller said they saw an “obviously dead person” floating in about three-to-five feet of water, officials said.

Upon arrival, deputies removed the body from the river with help from the Halfmoon Fire Department. The drowning victim has been identified by police as Michael J. Baranowski, 46, of Troy.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. No further information was available as of Monday morning.