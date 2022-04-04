HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 30, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that a truck was found stuck in the mud on the Vosburgh Preserve Trail in Halfmoon. The trail is enclosed and posted as a walking path, in an attempt to keep out unauthorized vehicles and intruders.

After an investigation, sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan N. McPherson, 20, of Troy, on April 1. Investigator J. Leonard of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said McPherson allegedly drove his truck onto the trail, damaged it, and eventually became stuck in the mud. McPherson was released on appearance tickets and is due in the Halfmoon Town Court at a later date.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal mischief (Felony)

Third-degree criminal trespass (Misdemeanor)

Making a punishable false written statement (Misdemeanor)

The Vosburgh Preserve was described on the Town of Halfmoon Website as “a rustic trail network for residents and visitors to immerse themselves in scenic woodlands.” It was funded by two grants, one from the Hudson River Valley Greenway and the other from Saratoga County, each in the amount of $10,000.