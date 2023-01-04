BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people were arrested, and several narcotics were found during two police raids in Saratoga County last week. It happened on December 29, when an investigative arm of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office raided 260 Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs and 104 Holly Lane in Wilton.

According to police, the searches turned up scales, packaging material, fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth, and Xanax. At the Maple Avenue address, officers arrested Shahid Smith, 41, and Dana Goossens, 31. In Wilton, investigators nabbed Amie L. Buck, 40, and Tabatha J. Heitzmann, 42.

Smith, Buck, and Heitzmann were accused of both selling and possessing the drugs. Goossens was charged only as a user.

Charges for Smith and Buck:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Charges for Goossens:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Charges for Heitzmann:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Goossens was arraigned in front of Judge Destefano, in Saratoga Springs City Court. The others were arraigned in the Town of Wilton Court before Judge Towne.

None of them could make bail, so all four were sent to Saratoga County Jail. It is unclear when they will return to court.