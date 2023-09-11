EDINBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that happened at Great Sacandaga Lake around 12:35 Sunday afternoon. Deputies say a 40-year-old man died after trying to swim from the shore to a boat, who went under the water and did not resurface.

Deputies say the unidentified 40-year-old was approximately 40 yards from the boat. He was later found by SCUBA divers from the South Glens Falls Fire Department who tried to resuscitate him but were unable to do so.

Several area fire departments and EMS companies assisted the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies will not release further information pending notification to the next of kin.