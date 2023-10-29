HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday morning in Halfmoon. The crash took place on Route 9.

On October 29 at 5:01 a.m., police responded to the report of a personal injury vehicle crash on Route 9, just south of Sitterly Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that a box truck had been traveling northbound on Route 9 when it struck a pedestrian, who was identified as Michael Blackburn 41, of Clifton Park.

Blackburn was transported to Samaritan Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.