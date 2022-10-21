BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stole an elderly woman’s credit card and used it to buy over $18,000 in products. Investigators with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Jason A. Henderson, 52, made the purchases over a three-year period.

Charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

First-degree identity theft

Henderson was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in the Town of Ballston Court at a later date for further court proceedings.