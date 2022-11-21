The Village of Schuylerville will be celebrating a month-long “Look to the Star Light” festival in December.

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Schuylerville will be celebrating a month-long “Look to the Star Light” festival in December. The festival will kick off on December 2 at 6 p.m. with the annual Memory Tree Lighting Ceremony on the front lawn of the Town of Saratoga building.

This year, the festival honors the late MaryAnna O’Donnell who founded the Saratoga Gluten Free Bakery. O’Donnell also planted the seed for the “bringing in the light” tradition.

Downtown businesses will light their windows with stars as a centerpiece throughout December. Community members are encouraged to participate by placing luminaries outside businesses, places of worship, and homes on Saturday, December 17, and Wednesday, December 21 between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m.

On the 17th, the Schuylerville Public Library will be hosting a lantern-making and decorating workshop from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for all ages. Afterward, the Hudson Crossing Park and Rural Soul Music Studio will lead Schuylerville’s Winter Star Light Sing beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Gateway Visitor’s Center on Ferry Streets/Reds Road.

Throughout the month, all are invited to vote for their favorite window display by scanning the barcode on any “Celebrate the Winter Season in Schuylerville” poster, which will be at all participating businesses. Every voter will be entered into a drawing to win a Bound by Fate Brewing or Kickstart Cafe gift certificate. The final winner will also receive a gift certificate.