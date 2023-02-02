SCHUYLERVILE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Schuylerville Central School District, a new logo has been finalized. Up until this point, the district reports they had many logo variations but no consistent use of one in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The district explains each committee member offered valuable input and perspective that influenced the final logo. The district reports the new logo will be used in all branded materials, print and digital. There will be different variations of the primary logo depending on the color of the background. Athletics and co-curriculars will still have use of the block “S,” in addition to the new logo. The logo variations are seen below provided by Schuylerville Central School District.