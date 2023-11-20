SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schuylerville Central School District will unveil and reopen its new turf field on Monday. The new field boasts the district’s new logo and covers the same square footage as the field prior.

The field before this one was installed in 2010 and was used for 13 years. According to the school district, the new synthetic turf installation was paid for using district reserves of $684,785 and didn’t require a public vote.

“We look forward to the continued benefits the new turf field will provide,” said Superintendent Gregg Barthelmas. “It’s a communal space that all of our students have access to, as well as the community. Its preservation is important and I thank everyone who had a hand in seeing this project to a successful completion.”