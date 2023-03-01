SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning in April, the Schuylerville Central School District will launch a Unified Sports program starting with a month-long basketball season. Special Olympics Unified Sports connects people with and without disabilities on the same team, promoting social inclusion while providing athletic and competitive opportunities.

Students in grades 9-12 are eligible, with practices being held once a week. Four home games and four away games will be played against area school districts, culminating in a Sectional tournament at the end of the season.

Students with limitations in adaptive areas (players) will be partnered with a Schuylerville High School student on the court during play. Students interested in participating as a player or a partner need a partner or guardian to send an email to unifiedsports@schuylerville.org. The district’s Athlete Approval Committee will review athletes’ eligibility and determine the formation of the Unified Sports basketball team.

“Simply put, this is going to be incredible,” said Superintendent Gregg Barthelmas. “Our mission at Schuylerville is to provide academic, athletic, and co-curricular opportunities for all students. The addition of Unified Sports in our district is going to be an opportunity for students of all abilities to come together and play the game of basketball while building something really special.”

Chad Jorgensen, a Schuylerville Middle School Special Education teacher, and Jason Mehan, the Schuylerville High School Varsity Girls Basketball Coach/Director of Technology, will serve as the Unified Sports coaches. For more information about the Unified Sports program, click here.