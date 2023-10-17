BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Schoharie County Corrections Officer is facing two to six years in state prison for possessing a loaded ghost gun. Timothy J. Feldman, 23, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

According to the indictment, Feldman attempted to enter a bar on Caroline Street on July 23. A bouncer located the firearm and flagged down officers of the Saratoga Springs Police Department who were nearby.

Police say the gun did not have a valid serial number. Feldman later admitted to not having a valid pistol permit. He claimed that he built the firearm with parts purchased online.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 8, 2024. Feldman waived his right to appeal and surrendered the firearm for destruction.