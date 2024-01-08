MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman is in the hospital after being involved in a crash in the town of Malta Monday evening. The crash took place on the Round Lake Bypass.

Around 5:45 p.m. Monday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said two people were pushing a Hyundai Elantra on the Round Lake Bypass when it was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze. A 41-year-old woman, who was helping push the Hyundai, was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

The bypass was closed to traffic while crews were at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.