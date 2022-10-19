BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady teen was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, October 13, after he allegedly broke into a building on France Lane in Ballston and stole two dirt bikes. Police say William L. Kelone, 19, busted into the building in the early-morning hours of October 10.

Felony charges:

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree grand larceny

Kelone was arraigned before Judge Burns in the Town of Ballston Court. He was released to pre-trial services with the Saratoga County Probation Department and is scheduled to appear again at a later date.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police.