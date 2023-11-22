BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Raki Johnson, 25, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Sentencing is scheduled for February 7, 2024.

Johnson was arrested on August 20. An officer from the Saratoga Springs Police Department was on foot patrol in the area of Caroline Street when they came across a parked car with an expired registration.

Johnson was sitting inside the parked vehicle. According to the officer, a 9mm semi-automatic Taurus handgun was in plain view in the rear passenger compartment.

The 9mm semi-automatic handgun was recovered by the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Johnson was then taken into custody. The firearm was recovered from the car with nine rounds of ammunition, and police discovered that the gun had been reported as stolen to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.