Schenectady man arrested after injuring woman, deputies

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic incident on Meyer Road in the Town of Clifton Park on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. After investigation, Carlos J. Gonzalez, 33, of Schenectady was arrested.

Police say Gonzalez is accused of choking a female he knew and intentionally damaging her property. Police add that he is also accused of “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose” grabbing intimate parts of her for the purpose of abuse, degradation, or gratifying his own sexual desires. Additionally, they say Gonzalez injured deputies who said they were trying to take him into custody.

Gonzalez is charged with:

Assault in the Second Degree

Aggravated family offense

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Resisting arrest

Forcible touching

Obstruction of governmental administration in the Second Degree

Criminal mischief in the Fourth Degree

Gonzalez was arraigned in Stillwater Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond to await further action.