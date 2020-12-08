Schenectady duo charged with felony larceny

Saratoga County

Sorey and Salvo mugshots.

Sorey and Salvo mugshots. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Amie Sorey, 44, and James Salvo, 49, both of Schenectady, on a grand larceny charge.

On September 13, police say Salvo and Sorey went inside a construction trailer at Singlecut Brewery on Fairchild Square in Clifton Park. Police say they stole over $3,000 in construction tools.

Police made the arrests on Tuesday following after a lengthy investigation. Both were charged with third-degree grand larceny.

