The program takes place at the Real McCoy Beer Company, the historic birthplace of Major-General Abner Doubleday in Ballston Spa. (Photo: SCHC)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County History Center members are invited to the center’s inaugural Saratoga History Happy Hour at the Real McCoy Beer Company in Ballston Spa. The Saratoga History Happy hour is a series of three happy hour vibe programs at which local historians or experts weigh in on a variety of historical topics, share their insights, answer audience questions, participate in a trivia contest, and enjoy libations from a New York State craft brewery.

“Mike Schaffer of the Real McCoy Company approached us,” explained Sean Kelleher, SCHC vice president. “With all the history at his site, the birthplace of the purported inventor of baseball, this will be a fun opportunity to learn about some of Saratoga County’s most intriguing historical accounts.”

The program takes place at the Real McCoy Beer Company, the historic birthplace of Major-General Abner Doubleday in Ballston Spa. “The taproom is a legacy of America’s early aesthetic and historic charm, so you can enjoy historical stories and craft beers just like our ancestors,” a spokesperson for SCHC said. The beer company is located at 28 Washington Street in the village of Ballston Spa.

Series agenda:

January 26 — Real Life Crime is the focus with Waterford Historian Russ VanDervoort and SCHC Director of Education Anne Clothier.

February 9 — The Hamiltons and the Schuylers is the focus with Saratoga National Historical Park’s curator, Christine Valosin.

March 16 — Saratoga Style Baseball, including the story of the Abner Doubleday House and Lefty Mulligan with town of Saratoga Historian Sean Kelleher and others.

The programs start at 6 p.m. Tickets to the Saratoga History Happy Hour are $15 each and come with a craft beer or non-alcoholic beverage. The events are limited to Saratoga County History Center members. Advance purchase of tickets is required.

Membership in the Saratoga County History Center starts at $25. A sign-up form is available on the Brookside Museum website.