Schaghticoke woman charged with burglary

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the arrest of Kelly J. Goodnough, 49, of Schaghticoke for a felony burglary charge.

Police say the arrest happened on May 6 for an incident that took place on April 11. Goodnough allegedly “entered and remained unlawfully” with the intent to steal from the home of someone she knew.

Goodnough was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. She was arraigned at Milton Town Court and is scheduled to reappear at Northumberland Court in the future.