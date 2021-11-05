Saturday lane closures on Northway between Exits 15-16

Saratoga County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Road Work generic

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of rolling lane closures on southbound I-87 between Exit 15 and Exit 16. Some lanes will be closed from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 6 for maintenance work, weather permitting.  

DOT reminds motorists to obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

