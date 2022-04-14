SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, New York’s oldest skate park partners with Saratoga-Based Death Wish Coffee Co., to kick off a new fundraiser to support the rebuild of the city’s iconic ‘ON DECK’ municipal skatepark. Death Wish Coffee said they will match donations up to $25,000 to boost ON DECK’s fundraising efforts.

ON DECK is widely recognized as a historical landmark within the skateboarding community, which was built in 1989, and has been one of the only skate parks in New York State. The skatepark is known by many skate industry icons, famous musicians, artists, pro skaters, and even a few Death Wish Coffee employees who have spent their formative years at the park.

Additionally, the skatepark is also the birthplace of the Silly Pink Bunnies, an international skateboard crew with roughly 500 members. For the past ten years, ON DECK has hosted a variety of skate events and art shows to raise awareness and funding for much-needed upgrades to modernize the facility, since its last facelift 20 years ago.

In 2021, city officials agreed to allocate $265,000 towards the new skatepark, estimated at $350,000. ON DECK agreed to raise the remaining $85,000 through funding support, which is when Death Wish Coffee made the decision to do what it could to help with the needed upgrade.

“People have come to realize that skateboarding provides a healthy outlet for kids who don’t necessarily take well to more mainstream activities,” said Benj Gleeksman, vice president of ON DECK Saratoga. “With skateboarding now in the Olympics, its acceptance has grown exponentially. More importantly, it becomes an identifier for many kids and defines who they are and who they become as people, just as it has done for me.”

Officials said donations can be made at the skatepark GoFundMe page from April 15 until June 1, 2022. More information about ON DECK Saratoga and the Saratoga Skatepark can be found by visiting the organization’s webpage.