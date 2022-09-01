SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An infamous Saratoga estate has entered the housing market. Julie A. Bonacio (Julie & Co. Reality, LLC) and Margie Philo (Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties) have announced their joint venture of presenting the extravagant “Palazzo Riggi.”

The estate, previously inhabited by socialite Michele Riggi, is complete with six bedrooms, seven full and six half bathrooms that took two years to design and three years to build in 2003. The roughly 20,000-square-foot home includes luxuries such as an elevator, home theater, personal fitness room, bowling alley, gardens, fountains, swimming pool with spa, and pool house.

Arial view of the estate, 637 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. (Photo: Rachel Valerio)

Located at 637 North Broadway in Saratoga Springs, the estate is in a central part of Saratoga with easy access to the downtown area and is listed for $17,900,000. Who could be next to own this luxurious estate that has been a spectacle of Saratoga since it was built? For more information call Julie A. Bonacio at 518.701.5080 or Margie Philo at 518.524.7347.