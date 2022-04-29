SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga’s Home Made Theater (HMT) will add a sensory-friendly performance of ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ on May 4. The theatrical performance will allow patrons with sensory sensitivity to safely enjoy live theater by making appropriate changes to the production.

According to officials, changes to lights, sound, imagery, and pace of the sensory-friendly production are made without affecting the storyline or artistic presentation. Additional accommodations to the physical environment of the theater, allow for stress balls, fidget toys, earplugs, and noise-canceling headphones to assist those that benefit from them they said.

The theater is designated with quiet rooms and areas to also provide patrons who find the live theater experience upsetting or too intense. HMT provides a safe, non-judgmental environment created by an audience of people with similar experiences they add.

Additionally, HMT performers, production staff, and volunteers are trained in expectations and the appropriate responses to a unique audience.

“We are extremely proud of our ability to bring this fine production to the sensory sensitive community here in the Saratoga area. Bringing the joy of live theater in an appropriate setting for every member of our audience fulfills our mission of entertainment in a particularly gratifying way.” Home Made Theater Board of Directors President, Erin Fenton concurs “While we are always proud of the productions we put forth, this effort to include families who would otherwise find attendance uncomfortable truly underscores our commitment to a quality comfortable theater experience for all.”

Tickets can be purchased for the May 4, sensory-friendly performance. In addition to performances on April 29, 30 May 1, 6,7, and 8 at Saratoga’s Home Made Theater’s webpage.