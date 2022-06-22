SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Regional YMCA and the Saratoga Senior Center broke ground Tuesday on a joint capital project that will create an intergenerational wellness environment for residents from children to seniors living in the Saratoga region. The $8.2 million community collaboration is the first of its kind and will add around 38,000 square feet to the Y’s West Avenue facility, which will include a 14,500 square-foot home for the Saratoga Senior Center.

Photos provided by Mike Miakisz, Association Director of Marketing & Membership at the Saratoga Regional YMCA.

The collaboration between the two organizations will help create a community hub dedicated to health and wellness. The relocation of the Senior Center to the West Avenue campus will free up the current Senior Center space for other civic organizations to operate. The new location will also provide a larger space for seniors to gather, socialize, and participate in some of their favorite activities- there will be rooms for art, exercise, and games, a cafe and kitchen, educational and cultural programs, and extensive senior support services.

“Saratoga is nationally recognized for its dedication to healthy living, and this project is not only a natural extension of that but is taking a revolutionary approach to the many benefits of intergenerational wellness,” said Saratoga Regional YMCA CEO Scott Clark. “At a time when social interaction and healthy bodies are more important than ever, we are so thrilled to be able to create this special space for our community. We are so grateful to all of our benefactors who are helping to make it a reality.”

The expansion project will provide much-needed additional space for the Saratoga Regional YMCA when post-covid operations are currently requiring more space in exercise areas to better support public health. The expansion will include increased fitness space, a new wellness center with a focus on chronic disease prevention, an indoor adventure center that will include a parent-supervised play space, a new gymnasium, as well as a shared multigenerational lobby area between the Y and the Senior Center. Adding this additional space will also allow the Y to specifically expand its summer day camp and before-and-after-school programs.

The collaboration is being made possible by a lead gift from Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family. The YMCA and the Senior Center will seek additional donor support to help offset the cost of equipment, furnishings, fixtures, and construction, by embarking on a capital campaign.

Local architect, John Muse, has designed the expansion and Bast Hatfield is handling the construction. The Y and the Senior Center anticipate the first phase of the project to be complete by the end of the year, with additional building components being added and expanded throughout 2023.