BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In late June 2022, a stakeout in Wilton ended with three people in handcuffs. Each was accused of using drugs, selling them, or both—as was the case for Tracy P. Whipple, 41, of Saratoga Springs.

Whipple pleaded guilty to the felony of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, in Saratoga County Court Tuesday. She will be sentenced on April 11, at 10:30 a.m., according to court records.

When she was arrested on June 30, 2022, police said Whipple had meth on her, which she was going to try and sell. She was charged with both felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges, the smaller of which was dropped in a plea deal.