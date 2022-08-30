STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga National Historical Park will close its Tour Road, effective after Labor Day. The closure was announced on Tuesday as part of a multi-year project aimed at rehabilitating the interpretive learning experience at the battlefield.

Tour Road will be closed to all weekday traffic including vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, effective Tuesday, Sept. 6. The road will remain open on weekends through to Dec. 1. In the meantime, the road’s South Entrance Parking Area will be utilized as a staging area for construction processes ongoing at the park. The lot will remain partially closed throughout the duration of the project, at a reduced capacity.

In the meantime, the Saratoga Battlefield remains open to foot traffic. It can still be accessed via the Wilkinson Trail at the Saratoga Battlefield Visitor Center. Tour Stop 6 has undergone some trail alterations in order to accommodate active construction. Visitors are advised to take caution when crossing the Tour Road, with construction vehicles traversing it in both directions.

The Tour Road Improvement Project is a $6.6 million effort to renovate the current 50-year-old tour path. The Tour Road leads visitors through historical exhibits, viewing areas, trailheads and walkways across 10 miles.