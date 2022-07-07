SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A teacher in Saratoga Springs is gaining attention on social media for his dance moves. Last week he appeared on “Dancing with Myself,” a new dance competition TV show from Shakira.

Josh Johnson grew up breakdancing in the eighties. The local teacher says he perfected his dance moves on the dance floors of many weddings. Thanks to social media, he’s now sharing that gift with the world.

With his children as his back-up dancers, he likes to make videos for Tik-Tok. After one dance video garnered more than 5 million views, he realized he was on to something. His account caught the attention from producers for the new TV show “Dancing with Myself.”

In March he flew to Atlanta to film his appearance, keeping the secret from his students was the hardest part. He says getting to connect with the other amateur dancers was a highlight for him.

“The whole experience in general was amazing and I don’t want to say surreal because that’s overused. It was like unfathomable for me, “Did this actually happen?” And I got back and people we’re telling me ‘yes,’” said Johnson.