SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Tattoo Expo is written in ink for April 2023 at the Saratoga Springs City Center. Immerse yourself in the talent of tattoo artists and piercer’s from all over at this event.

The Saratoga Tattoo Expo will take place from April 14 through the 16. Listen to local musicians as artists and vendors display their craft. Check out the Saratoga Tattoo Expo Facebook for more details and updates on the event.