SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sustainable Saratoga and Skidmore College have partnered to host the 2023 Saratoga Sustainability Fair on April 16. The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Case Center at Skidmore College.

“This event will bring together the Saratoga region to engage and educate, cultivate community, spur action, and build hope for people of all ages to address the climate crisis,” said Jen Natyzak, Assistant Director for Sustainability Programs. “These event offerings explore environmental issues and action from a personal to local to global scale.”

The Expo Hall will be open for the duration of the event. At 11 a.m. there will be a Keynote Address at the Gannett Auditorium. Jen Kretser and Elodie Linck of The Wild Center will provide an interactive presentation and conversation about climate impacts in New York and solutions.

Kids’ activities will be available on the 2nd floor of the Case Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. There will also be an EV and Bike Show in the Case Center parking lot from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and a Repair Café at Ladd Hall from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Workshop presentations run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sessions begin on the hour and last roughly 45 minutes with time for questions. For more information about the event, click here.