Saratoga Summer Strolls kicks off 2021 season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) – After a sold-out season of Summer Sunday Strolls in 2020, the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation (SSPF) is announcing that this year’s strolls will start on June 13. These historic walking tours will be offered every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. through September 5 in various neighborhoods throughout the city.

All tours last 90 minutes and require walking and standing on varied terrain. Tours will be limited to 30 and tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost per tour is $15 for SSPF members and $20 for non-members. Members who have received complimentary Stroll passes will have those honored for their value of $10 and will be required to pay the difference of $5.

Upcoming Summer Strolls:

SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021

WEALTH & WELLNESS: FRANKLIN SQUARE

Carrie Woerner, NYS Assemblywoman and former SSPF Executive Director, will lead a tour through the architecturally rich historic Franklin Square area.

Meet at: NW Corner of Division Street & Broadway

SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021

DOWN IN THE VALLEY: EXPLORING THE GUT

Join Alexandra Morgan to tour the area behind Broadway known as “The Gut.” This neighborhood was home to many working class and Jewish families who provided important contributions to the community.

Meet at: Northwest Corner of Putnam and Spring streets at Hathorn Spring

SUNDAY, JUNE 27, 2021

HISTORIC FIFTH & MADISON AVENUES

Learn about these grand residential streets lined with elegant Victorian and Craftsman houses with Debbie Studwell.

Meet at: NE Corner of Fifth & Nelson avenues

SUNDAY, JULY 4, 2021

SARATOGA’S HISTORIC WEST SIDE

Join George DeMers in the restored historic West Side and learn about the Irish and Italian immigrants who helped shape its history.

Meet at:South Franklin Street (Gideon Putnam Cemetery Entrance)

SUNDAY, JULY 11, 2021

MAIL-ORDER HOUSES OF SARATOGA

Madison C. Squires will lead a tour of houses on East and Pinewood avenues, highlighting the “Kit House” era – a time when the average person could not only put a check through the mail, but order and receive an entire house, as well.

Meet at: NW Corner of Lake and East avenues

SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021

THE GOOD LIFE: NORTH BROADWAY

Executive Director of SSPF, Samantha Bosshart, will lead a tour of the grand Queen Annes along this famed corridor.

Meet at: NW Corner of North Broadway & Van Dam Street (Witt Construction)

SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

TAKING THE WATERS

Join Charlie Kuenzel, president of the Saratoga Springs History Museum, to learn about the history of the waters. Saratoga Springs was the number one tourist destination in the 1800’s because of its naturally occurring mineral springs. Known as a premier health resort, Saratoga attracted the rich and famous to drink and bathe in the healing waters.

Meet at: High Rock Park and end in Congress Park.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1, 2021

BROADWAY IN 1874

Gloria May will lead a tour of Broadway that focuses on the sights and sounds of Broadway in 1874. A year of sophistication and excitement, 1874 Saratoga Springs was home to four grand hotels and a bustling lifestyle. Walk back in time to discover what has changed and what has remained the same in the historic downtown.

Meet at: NW Corner of Congress Street & Broadway (Former location of Vent Fitness)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, 2021

SARATOGA RACE COURSE

Georgia Horner explores the Saratoga Race Course area along Union Avenue featuring the Reading Rooms, National Museum of Racing, Oklahoma Track, and Fasig-Tipton Humphrey S. Finney Sales Pavilion.

Meet at: SE Corner of Nelson & Union avenues

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15, 2021

THE SPA COMPLEX

Join Linda Harvey on a tour of the Spa Complex which is the core of the Spa State Park, National Historic Landmark. Learn the history leading to its development which involved key local and national individuals while exploring the architecture and landscape.

Meet at: 108 Avenue of the Pines in front of Hall of Springs

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22, 2021

THE GOOD LIFE: NORTH BROADWAY

Executive Director of SSPF, Samantha Bosshart, will lead a tour of the grand Queen Annes along this famed corridor.

Meet at: NW Corner of North Broadway & Van Dam Street (Witt Construction)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29, 2021

WOMEN OF GREENRIDGE

Join leader Gloria May to learn about the women in Greenridge Cemetery. This tour includes the prominent and influential as well as the ordinary women whose life stories tell the history of Saratoga Springs.

Meet at: Sackett Gates entrance on Lincoln Avenue (Due to the distance covered during the tour it will take between 1.5 and 2 hours)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2021

QUEEN ANNES CIRCULAR STREET & UNION AVENUE

Debbie Studwell will tour the area formerly home to the Young Women’s Industrial Club of Saratoga, which would later become Skidmore College.

Meet at: SE Corner of Spring & Circular streets