SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Making bad bowlers feel good.” That’s the goal of Saratoga Strike Zone’s new Rum Bucket Bowling League, which comes complete with pizza and ice-cold drinks to fuel your next perfect game.

The league, which runs every other Sunday night at 6:30 p.m., is slated for an October 16 kickoff. Every bowler gets a 32-ounce rum bucket included each time they bowl, and every team gets a large cheese pizza. Three games of bowling and shoe rental are included, for $20 per bowler per week. The season will run for 14 weeks.

To enter the league, round up three of your friends—women, men, or any combo—and call (518) 584-6460 to save your spot. Spots are limited to the first 14 teams to register.

There will be no bowling on Christmas Day. The bowling alley said pitchers of beer can be substituted for rum buckets, if preferred.

Always drink responsibly and remember—buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you or someone you know is suffering from a drinking problem, call the National Alcohol Abuse Hotline at (800) 356-9996.