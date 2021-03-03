Saratoga Springs woman arrested on four charges after Wilton Walmart visit

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At 2:07 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of larceny at the Wilton Walmart on February 27. The initial investigation led to the arrest of Shannon Green, 37, for petit larceny.

While booking Green, the Sheriff’s Office said the fingerprint response showed that she had impersonated another person at the time of arrest. Police arrested Green on March 1 and charged her with:

Burglary in the Third Degree

Forgery in the Second Degree

Forgery in the Third Degree

Petit larceny

False personation

Green had been previously banned from Walmart. She is also accused of signing another person’s name on a booking form and a trespass letter from Walmart.

She was arraigned by video in front of the Wilton Town Court and released to pre-trial services pending further action.