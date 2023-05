SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs woman is accused of abusing a child. Police said Gloria Rhodes, 50, was taken into custody Friday morning after staff at the alleged victim’s school noticed the child was injured.

The child was treated a a hospital. Police said a safety plan was put in place with help from the New York State Office of Child Protective Services.

Rhodes is charged with second degree assault and is being held in jail on bail.