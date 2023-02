The Department of Public Works has installed 140 new LED lights at the Weibel and Vernon ice rinks.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the Department of Public Works announced upgrades completed at the Weibel and Vernon Ice Rinks. 140 LED lights were installed at the rinks, including 55 hi-bay LED lights over the ice.

LED lights were also installed in the locker rooms, bathrooms, boxing room, Zamboni room, and lobby area. Exterior LED lights were installed in the rink’s front entrance. The entrances to the Weibel and Vernon rinks also have new automatic sliding doors.