SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reptile enthusiasts rejoice! The Saratoga Springs City Center will be hosting the first annual Saratoga Reptile Show on January 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The one-day event will feature hundreds of healthy/captive-bred reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates that can be purchased from reputable vendors. There will also be a wide selection of discounted cages, supplies, feeder insects, and frozen/live rodents.

Tickets to the event are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7-13, and free for children ages 6 and under. For more information, click here.