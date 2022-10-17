SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs City Center will host its eighth “Saratoga Comic Con” on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13. Doors open at 10 a.m. on both days, closing at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. VIP early access for both days will be at 9:30 a.m.

The two-day event will feature a number of celebrities, including:

Griffin Puatu- voice actor as Louis from Beastars among other anime characters.

Lauren Landa- voice actor Sailor Moon, Attack on Titan and more.

Aaron Dismuke- voice actor for Dr. Stone, Fullmetal Alchemist and more.

Fandango, Pro Wrestler from WWE & NXT.

Jorge Vargas- actor in Power Rangers Ninja Storm and Power Rangers Dino Thunder.

Bai Ling- actor in The Crow, Crank, Lost, Anna and the King, and more.

Tom Sizemore- actor in Saving Private Ryan, Criminal Minds, Black Hawk Down, The Relic, and more

Artist guest starts include Robert Bruno, Daniel Khanna, and Jay Mooers. Cosplay groups will include Hudson Valley Ghostbuster and Resident Evil Cosplay Troop (R.E.C.T.). Cosplay guest starts will include Chelsea Brickham Cosplay, Jennard Cosplays, Lorraine Toth, Harley Nox Cosplay, Thespookydarling, and GMX Cosplay.

The event will also include gaming, Super Smash Bros. tournaments, live podcasts, a bouncy house, and other pop culture fun. Online speed pass tickets for kids ages seven to 15 are $15 for either day, adults 18 and up on Saturday will cost $25, and Sunday will be $20, however interested goers can get a weekend pass for $40. No online specials can be purchased at the door. All children six and under are free.