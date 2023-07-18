SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Saratoga Springs is celebrating the opening of the new skate park at East Side Recreation Park on July 20. Skateboard enthusiasts and members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting scheduled for noon.

The Saratoga Springs Skate Park was built in 1989 and was the first municipal skate park in New York. The skate park has now been transformed into a brand new, modern, poured-in-place concrete park. “I am thrilled the oldest skate park in New York is getting a substantial upgrade that will provide years of enjoyment and fun for the skating community,” said Mayor Ron Kim.

The project has been in the works for over a decade, in cooperation between the city and nonprofit group ON DECK Saratoga. ON DECK Saratoga will host a grander celebration, “Skate Jam”, to celebrate the new park later this fall.