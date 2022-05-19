SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works (DPW) is set to begin a water main replacement project on Monday, May 23. Crews will be upgrading four six-inch cast-iron mains with new eight-inch ductile iron water mains.

The water main work will be on Clement, State, First, and Alger Streets, along with Greenfield Avenue. Officials said these areas were found to have low flow and pressure due to undersized mains. These upgrades are part of Phase 1 of the project and were designed by Creighton Manning engineering.

“Residents and businesses in our community rely on DPW to ensure that quality water is delivered to them every day, and this upgrade project will replace undersized and antiquated mains so that the distribution system is running effectively with the appropriate flow and pressure,” said DPW Commissioner Jason Golub.

The city’s water distribution system consists of over 142 miles of water mains with pipe sizes ranging from four to 24 inches. There are over 2,000 valves and 750 fire hydrants located throughout the system.

The work is being done by Carver Construction of Altamont for $1,934,435. Funding for this water main replacement project is covered within the water portion of the capital budget.