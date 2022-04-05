SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs has introduced a participatory budgeting initiative for community members to decide how to spend part of the public budget. Commissioner of Finance, Minita Sanghvi, introduced this concept.
“Participatory budgeting gives everyone a seat at the table and creates an inclusive budget process,” said Sanghvi.
Her goals for this initiative are:
- Make local government more inclusive by expanding and diversifying participation in the budget process
- Listen to the needs of the community and use participatory budgeting to make meaningful change
- Make sustainable decisions
- Create and foster civic engagement
Sanghvi will hold a series of public forums for the community to learn more about the process, beginning with an event at the Saratoga Springs Senior Center on April 11 at 2 p.m.