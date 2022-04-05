SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs has introduced a participatory budgeting initiative for community members to decide how to spend part of the public budget. Commissioner of Finance, Minita Sanghvi, introduced this concept.

“Participatory budgeting gives everyone a seat at the table and creates an inclusive budget process,” said Sanghvi.

Her goals for this initiative are:

Make local government more inclusive by expanding and diversifying participation in the budget process

Listen to the needs of the community and use participatory budgeting to make meaningful change

Make sustainable decisions

Create and foster civic engagement

Sanghvi will hold a series of public forums for the community to learn more about the process, beginning with an event at the Saratoga Springs Senior Center on April 11 at 2 p.m.