SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fiery city council meeting took place Tuesday night in the city of Saratoga Springs. Many residents voiced their displeasure after seeing a tax hike in the city’s latest budget.

When Saratoga Springs announced its 2024 budget, an increase in property taxes was what many noticed. Earlier in the month, the city presented a $60.5 million 2024 budget, and the finance commissioner said the reason for the increase was because of hiring, inflation, and decisions made by past administrators.

The previous finance commissioner strongly disagreed.

“It’s not my fault you have not started them from your first term in office to collect back taxes. I haven’t seen anything on the finance agenda during 2021 or today about collecting those back taxes.”

Residents also voiced their concerns about the news that the city had been dropped by its insurance company. One person said the mayor should have done more.

“As the Chief Executive Officer of this city, you should be looking at things like this. I don’t know what you’re doing.”

But the finance commissioner responded and said they are starting to find ways to improve the situation. She also said that means taking the first step into collecting back taxes.

“This is not something that we have put off or are taking lightly. We are very actively working on getting that money back to our citizens.”