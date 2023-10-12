SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Housing advocates are still looking for a place to put a permanent, year round shelter in Saratoga Springs. A temporary shelter that’s run by a nonprofit organization opened in June on Adelphi Street.

City leaders formed a task force over the summer to find a more long-term solution. The task force is tentatively scheduled to present possible locations at a meeting next week, but one advocate said they still have some work to do.

“We still do have some struggles with finding a location,” Hanna Hurley, a member of the Saratoga Springs Task Force on Homelessness, said. “I think drawing inspiration from Shelter of Saratoga’s model. I’d love to find a place like that, so we could have a single room occupancy or have the kind of privacy benefits that Code Blue is going to bring this year to this new, low barrier shelter that will be going in.”