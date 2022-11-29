The Capital Region has been selected to host the 2023 New York State Innovation Summit.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 New York State Innovation Summit will be coming to the Capital Region on October 16 and 17. The multi-day event showcases new and emerging technologies that support innovation and drive business growth.

The 2023 summit will be held at the Saratoga City Center. “Decades of investment and hard work have put the Capital Region at the forefront of innovation nationally, especially in the semiconductor industry,” said FuzeHub Executive Director Elena Garuc. “We’re excited to bring the New York State Innovation Summit to a region that is emerging as a national hub for semiconductors, clean energy, video game development and so much more.“

This year, over 500 individuals attended the New York State Innovation Summit. The summit featured nearly 100 exhibitors and $500K in funding was awarded to New York State innovators.