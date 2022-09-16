SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many downtown Saratoga Springs businesses recorded great economic numbers this summer. The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association asked their members about how the summer season went for them economically, with retailers and restaurant owners weighing in, in some cases, saying they “broke records.”

“June was up, July was up, August was flat,” said BurgerFi’s Kevin Cleveland. “I give that a victory because during the pandemic we were up. The track season was better this year. I think masks-off really helped.” The SPAC schedule also has a lot to do with our business. When Luke Bryan came into town, we had huge sales. The late cancellation of the Dead and Company concert provided downtown with people who needed to make their trip worthwhile.”

Lifestyles, Caroline and Main, and Union Hall, three downtown retail stores, all broke records in August according to owner Heidi Owen-West. She says her stores hit sales goals they didn’t expect to reach for years.

“Our summer boost started right in the beginning of June. Our numbers have been the best ever. In August, we hit a milestone we never hit before,” Owen-West said. “People were so grateful that we are still here and doing things as a business community, and we heard this all summer. We sold so many items for weddings and special occasions. We are dressing people for their lives again. People are really back to living their lives again.”

According to the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association, Saratoga County collected $90.9 million in sales taxes during the first 7-months of 2022. That’s a 6.4 percent increase from this same time last year, according to data from Saratoga County Sales Tax Collections.