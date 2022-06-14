SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs restaurant has made Doordash’s 2022 Most-Loved All Stars list. Kinjo Japanese Steakhouse was one of 100 restaurants in the United States on DoorDash that made the list.

According to DoorDash, fewer than 1% of restaurants on the platform qualify. These “All Star” restaurants are top-rated in service, reliability, and overall experience on DoorDash.

Kinjo Japanese Steakhouse serves Japanese and Thai food such as sushi, Pad Thai, and hibachi. The sushi and teppanyaki are made to order. The restaurant’s dining room is open for lunch and dinner.

DoorDash said the Most Loved All Stars list was created by analyzing data from April 2021 to April 2022. Restaurants with five stores or less that had achieved Most Loved status for 12 consecutive months were ranked by average overall customer rating with the top 100 being named to this list.

Out of the 100 restaurants on the list, eight other eateries are located in New York. These include: