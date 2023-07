SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents and visitors of Saratoga Springs are advised to be mindful of traffic delays over the next few days. The Saratoga Race Course opens on Thursday, and large crowds are expected to gather for the Dave Matthews Band concerts on Friday and Saturday.

Residents and visitors should also be mindful that there may be parking issues in the downtown area. The Saratoga Springs Police Department reminds everyone to drive safely.