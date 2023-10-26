SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is reportedly seeing an increase in catalytic converter theft reports. Targeted vehicles have been Hondas and Hyundais.

Police are warning residents to be wary and to try and park their vehicles in a closed garage. Other recommended options are to park in a well-lit area or a location with camera surveillance.

Car owners can tell if their catalytic converters are missing if they notice the following signs:

A loud roar when the car starts or accelerates

An increase in exhaust fumes

Unusual exhaust smells

Missing parts under the vehicle leading to muffler

Uneven or sputtering acceleration due to lack of exhaust regulation

Check engine light

Inspection failures

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for public assistance. Businesses and residence owners are asked to check camera footage during overnight hours and report anything suspicious, especially in the areas of Ballston Avenue, Circular Street, and Crescent Street.