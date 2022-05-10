SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Shuandy Z. Pineda-Garcia is believed to be in the Albany area.

Shuandy Z Pineda-Garcia (Saratoga Springs PD)

Police said Pineda-Garcia is Hispanic and speaks Spanish. She is 4’5”, 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. There is currently no know clothes description.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Pineda-Garcia, you can contact your local police department or the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800.