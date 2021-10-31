Saratoga Springs police report violent weekend on Caroline Street

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department said there have been several assaults so far this weekend on Caroline Street. At least two people were hospitalized in separate incidents in the early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday.

At about 3:30 am on Saturday, police say they responded to Caroline Street near Henry Street for a large fight in the road that had already ended. They say they found a 22-year-old man with blunt force head injuries, and a 35- year-old man who’d been stabbed in the abdomen. The 22-year-old went to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

On Sunday just before 2 a.m., police said they responded to Caroline Street at Putnam Street, where two victims from an altercation at a nearby establishment needed medical treatment. One, a 26-year-old man with a cut on his hand was treated at the scene. The other, a 35-year-old man who’d been stabbed in the torso, went to Albany Med.

Police don’t think any of the injuries were life-threatening. They did say that the people involved did in these incidents did not want to cooperate. If you or someone you know has information about these incidents, contact police at (518) 584-1800.