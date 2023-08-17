SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit made six narcotics arrests in July and August. Every suspect was alleged to have narcotics at the time of their arrest.

Police say either fentanyl or crack cocaine were located. The arrestees and their dates of arrest are:

Shayne M. Richardson, 30, of Saratoga Springs. On July 19, Richardson was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) in the third degree.

Katie F. Hayden, 23, of Saratoga Springs. On July 19, Hayden was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) in the seventh degree.

John T.R. Patterson, 39, of Galway. On July 22, Patterson was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) in the third degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Vasilea Vazanellis, 48, of Saratoga Springs. On August 3, Vazanellis was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) in the third degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Jordan A. Jones, 32, of Saratoga Springs. On August 10, Jones was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) in the seventh degree.

Jennica S. Nash, 26, of Saratoga Springs. On August 10, Nash was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) in the fifth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) in the third degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) in the seventh degree.